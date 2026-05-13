AWESAFE 9-Inch Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto — The Smartest Car Upgrade I’ve Ever Made!

Introduction: Why I Decided to Buy This

I’ve been driving the same car for nearly seven years now, and while it’s been reliable and comfortable, one thing has always bothered me: the infotainment system felt like it was stuck in a time warp. No wireless connectivity, no Apple CarPlay, no real-time navigation — just an outdated screen that was more frustrating than useful. I kept telling myself that someday I’d take the car to a shop and get a proper head unit installed. But “someday” never came, partly because of the cost and partly because I didn’t want to deal with the hassle of dismantling my dashboard.

Then I came across the AWESAFE 9-Inch Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto Portable Screen on Amazon.ca and decided to give it a shot. I want to say upfront: this is one of the best purchases I have made in a very long time. It didn’t just meet my expectations — it blew them completely out of the water.

Unboxing & First Impressions

The moment I opened the box, I could tell this product was thoughtfully designed. The packaging was clean and professional, with the unit protected by foam padding. Inside the box you’ll find the screen itself, a mounting bracket, a power cable that connects to your car’s cigarette lighter, and all the accessories you need to get started. Nothing felt cheap or flimsy. The screen has a sleek, modern look with thin bezels and a glossy front panel that gives it a premium feel far beyond its price tag.

The screen is a solid, well-built unit. It feels substantial in the hand — not plasticky or hollow. Once I mounted it on my dashboard using the included bracket, it looked like it belonged there. My passengers have actually asked if it was factory-installed — that’s how seamlessly it fits into the car’s interior.

Installation: Easiest Setup I’ve Ever Done

Let me be crystal clear: you don’t need to disassemble your car’s console at all. The AWESAFE screen simply plugs and plays directly into your dashboard via the cigarette lighter. That means your original factory radio stays completely intact and functional — there’s no need to cut wires, remove panels, or pay a technician a single dollar. I had the whole thing set up and running in under ten minutes. I’m not particularly handy, and even I found it completely effortless.

The unit comes with both a self-adhesive and suction bracket, making it easy to mount onto your dashboard in whatever position works best for your vehicle. I chose the suction mount because I wanted flexibility to adjust its angle, and it holds firm without any wobble, even on bumpy roads. The build quality of the mount itself is solid and feels like it’ll last for years.

The Screen: Stunning Visuals for Every Drive

One of my biggest concerns before buying was screen quality. I’ve seen cheap car screens that look washed out, pixelated, and impossible to read in daylight. The AWESAFE unit is absolutely nothing like that. The 9-inch IPS touchscreen has a 1280×720P resolution with high sensitivity and a 178° full viewing angle, delivering a brilliant viewing experience and supporting 1080P video playback.

The colors are vibrant and punchy, the text is crisp and easy to read at a glance, and I’ve had zero issues seeing the screen even in direct sunlight. The touch response is smooth and fast — swiping, tapping, and pinching all feel natural and responsive, not delayed or laggy. For anyone upgrading from an older factory screen, the difference will feel dramatic. It’s like going from an old tube TV to a modern flat panel.

Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto: Seamless and Instant

This is the headline feature, and AWESAFE absolutely delivers. By connecting your phone via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, you get full wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, giving you access to music, navigation, messages, and other features while driving safely. No cables, no fuss. Every time I start the car, my iPhone connects automatically within seconds. I don’t have to tap anything or open an app — it just works.

The wireless CarPlay and Android Auto integration provides superior voice assist control, making it easier to access iPhone features including online music, navigation, calls, emails, and messages. I use Spotify, Apple Maps, and Podcasts every single day through this unit, and the experience is flawless. Music streams without interruption, navigation loads instantly, and switching between apps is smooth and intuitive.

For Android users, Google Maps, Waze, Spotify, and all your favorite apps work just as seamlessly through Android Auto. The interface mirrors your phone’s familiar layout, so there’s virtually no learning curve at all.

Voice Control: Drive Safer, Eyes on the Road

One feature I’ve come to rely on completely is voice control. Using Siri or Google Assistant wirelessly, you can make calls and play music without ever taking your eyes off the road. I simply say “Hey Siri, navigate home” or “Hey Google, play my workout playlist” and the unit responds instantly. For hands-free calling, the microphone pickup is clear and I’ve had no complaints from people I’ve called while driving. They can hear me perfectly, and I can hear them clearly through the car speakers via the AUX connection.

This is a safety feature that I genuinely believe makes me a better, more focused driver. Instead of fumbling with my phone at traffic lights or glancing down to change a song, everything is handled by voice. I can’t overstate how much peace of mind this gives me — especially on highway drives.

Three Ways to Connect: Total Flexibility

What sets this unit apart from some competitors is its flexibility in connectivity. There are three ways to connect to the car stereo: Bluetooth, wired, and wireless. This means whether you have an older iPhone, a newer Android, or even a passenger who wants to connect their device, you’re covered. The wired option ensures a rock-solid connection when needed, while wireless keeps things cable-free for daily use.

For audio output, you can connect the audio port of the portable CarPlay to your factory car’s AUX port — which is the recommended method — or use the FM transmitter by matching the frequency with your car radio. I use the AUX connection and the sound quality through my factory speakers is excellent. The FM transmitter is a great backup option for cars that don’t have an AUX port.

Universal Compatibility: Works in Virtually Any Vehicle

One of the most impressive aspects of this unit is just how universally compatible it is. With a 12–24V voltage range, it’s compatible with 99% of cars and trucks on the road today. Whether you drive a compact city car, a full-size pickup truck, a campervan, or even a caravan, this unit will work. I actually moved it between my car and my partner’s truck just to test it, and it performed identically in both vehicles.

This is a truly plug-and-play, universal solution — and that’s rare at this price point.

Value for Money: Extraordinary

When you look at what you get — a large 9-inch HD IPS display, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free calling, GPS navigation, FM transmitter, AUX input, voice control, and effortless installation — the value here is simply extraordinary. Professional head unit installations at a car stereo shop can easily run into hundreds or even thousands of dollars once you factor in parts and labor. The AWESAFE 9-inch wireless CarPlay screen is priced at just $59.99, making it one of the most cost-effective ways to modernize any vehicle on the market today.

Final Verdict: A Must-Buy for Every Driver

I bought this AWESAFE screen hoping it would be a modest improvement to my daily driving experience. What I got instead was a complete transformation. My car feels modern, connected, and smart. My drives are safer because I’m not touching my phone. My commute is more enjoyable because I have seamless access to all my music and podcasts. And my stress levels have dropped because real-time navigation always gets me where I need to go efficiently.

Whether you’re driving an older car that never came with modern tech, or you simply want wireless CarPlay without ripping out your factory head unit, the AWESAFE 9-Inch Wireless CarPlay Screen is the answer. It’s easy to install, beautifully designed, packed with features, and priced for everyone. I recommend it without hesitation to anyone looking to upgrade their in-car experience.

10 out of 10. Would buy again — and already planning to get one for my second car.

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