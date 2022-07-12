Rosario Flores con el Cigala Love you Love you lyrics

This article was last updated on July 12, 2022

Love you Love you

Why I’m loving you.. don’t ask me the reason

cause nor even myself can understand my own heart

when the morning comes, my desperate song

will give you the answer.

Love you my life, love you night and day

I never loved this way before

Love you with tenderness, with fear, with craziness

I just live for you.

I’ll be always loyal to you well cause to me I want in

flower

that carnation of ur skin and of ur love.

My voice same like a child’s voice ask you with love

come to me, hug me

because love you, love you

love you, love you,love you

and til the end I’ll love you.

Love you with tenderness, with fear, with craziness

I just live for you

I’ll be always loyal to you well cause to me I want in

flower

that carnation of ur skin and of ur love

My voice same like a child’s boy ask you

with love

come to me, hug me

because love you,

love you, love you

love you,love you, love you

and til the end I’ll love you.

Lalalalalalala lalalalalalalalala

And til the end I’ll love you.

