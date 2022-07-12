Rosario Flores con el Cigala Love you Love you lyrics

This article was last updated on July 12, 2022
Love you Love you
Why I’m loving you.. don’t ask me the reason
cause nor even myself can understand my own heart
when the morning comes, my desperate song
will give you the answer.
Love you my life, love you night and day
I never loved this way before
Love you with tenderness, with fear, with craziness
I just live for you.
I’ll be always loyal to you well cause to me I want in
flower
that carnation of ur skin and of ur love.
My voice same like a child’s voice ask you with love
come to me, hug me
because love you, love you
love you, love you,love you
and til the end I’ll love you.
Love you with tenderness, with fear, with craziness
I just live for you
I’ll be always loyal to you well cause to me I want in
flower
that carnation of ur skin and of ur love
My voice same like a child’s boy ask you
with love
come to me, hug me
because love you,
love you, love you
love you,love you, love you
and til the end I’ll love you.
Lalalalalalala lalalalalalalalala
And til the end I’ll love you.
