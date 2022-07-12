Dan Levy at the Valentino fashion show

This article was last updated on July 12, 2022

As a lifelong admirer of fashion, Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy attended the Valentino fashion show in Rome wearing a Valentino suit. I’m not sure who his partner is, but he looks like he’s having fun.

Anne Hathaway’s hot pink outfit and high platform shoes, both by Valentino, make her look like another Barbie impersonator. Giancarlo Giammetti, one of the managers of Valentino, is her show partner. It appears that the designer outfitted every famous person in the front row.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

