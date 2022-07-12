This article was last updated on July 12, 2022

How Your Heart Will Kill You…Eventually If Not Sooner

The dinosaur media is at it again. They’ve come up with multiple reasons why apparently fragile human beings (aka carbon-based lifeforms/organ donors) can suffer heart ailments. Let’s look at some of the “science” behind the causes of heart disease as promoted by certain media outlets around the world as they attempt to explain the rise in heart attacks/heart ailments over the past year.

1.) Energy bill increases:

2.) Solar storms:

3.) Hotter nights (i.e. climate change): this is particularly dangerous to men in their early 60s:

4.) Soil pollution/Gardening:

And, just like that, growing your own food can kill you. Better stick to 3-D printed meat and glyphosate-loaded grains.

5.) Sleeping position:

…and, to change subjects ever so slightly to the risk of forming clots which could ultimately lead to a deadly cardiac event:

6.) That beverage at your local establishment:

But, please rest assured. All that you need to know is that the COVID-19 vaccines have NOTHING to do with any increase in cardiac events whatsoever. In fact, these Phase 3 trial drugs are one of the rare pharmaceuticals that have no severe side effects according to most government sources, unlike just about every other Big Pharma product.

Really, when you think about it, it’s a wonder that the human race has survived for as long as it has given the fragility of our bodies.

