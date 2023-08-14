Nicky Romero to Perform First Solo Show in AFAS Live

This article was last updated on August 14, 2023

Nicky Romero’s Nightvision Show to Take Place on December 2nd at AFAS Live in Amsterdam

Amsterdam – Renowned Dutch DJ Nicky Romero is set to perform his first solo show, Nightvision, at the iconic AFAS Live in Amsterdam on December 2nd. Tickets for the highly anticipated event were made available on Monday and the show is open to music fans of all ages.

A Dream Come True for Romero

For the 34-year-old Romero, the Nightvision show represents a lifelong dream. “I’ve been toying with the concept and development of Nightvision for quite some time now. A solo show of this magnitude has always been on my bucket list,” shared the DJ, whose real name is Nick Rotteveel.

The event is being produced by Artist Division in collaboration with international event agency E&A Events, known for their involvement in popular concepts like Don’t Let Daddy Know, Kingsland Festival, and Martin Garrix ADE. While most DJ shows are exclusively for attendees who are 18 and above, Romero’s Nightvision aims to cater to music lovers of all generations.

A New Album and International Tour

Alongside his performance at AFAS Live, Romero will release an album with the same title in the coming months. Nightvision will serve as the starting point for his upcoming international tour, bringing his signature sound to fans worldwide.

Romero’s solo show is expected to be a visually stunning and immersive experience. Attendees can look forward to a blend of his greatest hits, as well as brand-new tracks from his upcoming album.

Supporting Acts

In addition to Romero’s electrifying performance, several artists from the electronic dance music (EDM) scene will take the stage as supporting acts. These acts, whose names have yet to be announced, are sure to add an extra layer of excitement and energy to the already anticipated event.

AFAS Live Venue

AFAS Live, formerly known as the Heineken Music Hall, is a state-of-the-art concert venue located in the heart of Amsterdam. With a capacity of over 5,500 people, the venue has hosted a wide range of international artists and events since its opening in 2001. Its central location and excellent acoustics make it the perfect setting for Romero’s Nightvision show.

Attendees can expect a night filled with unforgettable music, high-energy performances, and an electric atmosphere. Whether you’re a dedicated fan or simply looking for a night of entertainment, Nicky Romero’s Nightvision should not be missed.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets for Nightvision can be purchased through the official website of AFAS Live or through various ticketing platforms. It is advisable to secure your tickets early, as demand is expected to be high.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Nicky Romero’s first solo show, Nightvision, at AFAS Live on December 2nd. Get ready for an extraordinary night of music, passion, and unforgettable moments.

