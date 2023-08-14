Second exiled son Chakriwat Vivacharawongse of Thai king returns to homeland after 27 years

This article was last updated on August 14, 2023

Chakriwat Vivacharawongse reunites with his brother Vacharaesorn in Thailand

Chakriwat Vivacharawongse, the third son of Thai king Vajiralongkorn, has made a long-awaited return to his homeland after spending 27 years in exile. According to The Bangkok Post, Chakriwat joined his brother Vacharaesorn, who had returned earlier, on Saturday.

Both Chakriwat, 40, and Vacharaesorn, 42, visited a hospital last weekend to pay their respects to their late grandfather, Bhumibol, who passed away in 2016. Chakriwat, who resides in New York, is the founder of a medical information center.

A momentous homecoming

The return of Chakriwat marks a significant moment for both the public and the press. Having been exiled with their mother, former actress Sujarinee, and their other two brothers, Vacharaesorn and Chakriwat grew up in the United States without any royal titles.

Chakriwat was last seen in public in Thailand 27 years ago, and his sudden return has sparked curiosity and excitement among the Thai people.

A delayed homecoming

Vacharaesorn was initially set to return to Thailand on Sunday, but he decided to postpone his trip to spend a few more days showing his brother around. The two brothers plan to return to the United States together at a later date.

