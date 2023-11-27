500 Extra Songs at Top 2000

This article was last updated on November 27, 2023

NPO Radio 2’s Top 2000 is celebrating its 25th edition this year with a “gift to the listeners”. Because of the anniversary, ‘the list of lists’ will be expanded this year with 500 extra songs, under the name De Extra 500.

Numbers 2500 to 2001 in the list will be played during the day from Monday 11 to Friday 15 December, DJ Bart Arens announced in his show on NPO Radio 2.

“We are giving the end-of-year atmosphere in December even more color with this extra broadcast week,” NPO Radio 2 station manager Peter de Vries said in a statement. “The Top 2000 must of course remain the Top 2000: the list of lists can also be heard this year from Christmas to New Year’s Eve,” says de Vries.

The Extra 500 is based on the same voting as the Top 2000, so no additional voting is required. From December 1 to 8, listeners can submit their favorite songs again. This year’s list will be announced shortly afterwards.