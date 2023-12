This article was last updated on December 4, 2023

Mountain climbers covered in ash after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

Mountain climbers filmed themselves shortly after the volcanic eruption in Indonesia. The Marapi volcano in West Sumatra erupted last weekend. At least 11 people were found dead after the eruption. Another dozen mountain climbers are missing.

