Police search for missing Toronto man Vishnu Sakthivel

April 22, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Vishnu Sakthivel, 27, was last seen on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Fraser Avenue and King Street West area.

He is described as, 5’8, 220 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

