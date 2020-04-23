Police search for missing Toronto man Vishnu Sakthivel

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Vishnu Sakthivel, 27, was last seen on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Fraser Avenue and King Street West area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
