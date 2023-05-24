Swiss Court Acquits Tariq Ramadan of Rape and Sexual Misconduct Charges

This article was last updated on May 24, 2023

No Evidence to Declare Ramadan Guilty

Switzerland’s well-known Islamologist Tariq Ramadan has been acquitted of rape and sexual misconduct charges. The court dismissed the charges due to insufficient evidence against Ramadan, and no rape was detected.

The Lawsuit

A Swiss woman filed a lawsuit against Professor Tariq Ramadan in Switzerland, accusing him of raping her at a Geneva hotel in 2008. The victim has vowed to appeal the recent decision.

The Court’s Ruling

The court dismissed the charges against Ramadan, as the prosecution failed to provide significant evidence against him. It is crucial to point out that Tariq Ramadan admitted having sex with the woman but maintained that it was consensual.

Ramadan’s Response

After his acquittal, Ramadan stated that he was relieved, but the allegations had hurt him significantly. Ramadan revealed that his reputation and career were affected negatively, and he now had to restore his relationship with his family and colleagues.

Other Rape Charges Against Ramadan in France

Apart from Switzerland, Ramadan also faces rape charges in France, where he is accused of raping four women. Ramadan has denied those allegations as well. The French court has yet to decide on the charges against him.

Ramadan’s Reputation

Tariq Ramadan was regarded as one of the most prominent and influential Muslim intellectuals in Western Europe. He had been teaching at the University of Oxford, Erasmus University in Rotterdam, and many other academic institutions. In 2004, Time Magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people globally.

Final Words

While Tariq Ramadan has been acquitted of rape and sexual misconduct charges in Switzerland, the allegations have negatively affected the Professor’s reputation significantly. It remains to be seen what the French court will rule.

