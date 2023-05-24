Jordi Alba Bids Farewell to Barcelona

This article was last updated on May 24, 2023

Alba Joins Busquets in Leaving FC Barcelona

Jordi Alba has ended his 11-year-long stint with FC Barcelona. The Spanish defender’s move away from the club was anticipated and has now been confirmed officially.

Alba’s contract with FC Barcelona was set to expire next summer. However, the club and the player decided to mutually terminate the agreement earlier than intended.

Treble in 2015

Back in 2012, Jordi Alba moved to FC Barcelona and went on to win 18 trophies in his time at the club. Alba was a key member of the Barcelona squad that won six domestic titles, one Champions League, and five Copa del Rey trophies. He also played a crucial role in the team’s historic 2015 triumph, where they won the treble by claiming the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Champions League.

This season, Alba had to spend more time on the bench as the young Alejandro Baldé was preferred as left-back. Despite his limited playing time, Alba managed to score twice and provided three assists in La Liga appearances containing 23 matches.

Club’s Restructuring and Rebuilding

Alba’s departure is part of the club’s overhaul and restructuring plan. Barcelona endured a disappointing season, finishing third in the La Liga and crashing out of the Champions League in the Round of 16.

FC Barcelona is now looking to reduce their wage bill while aiming to bring in some fresh talent to rebuild the squad. Alba’s departure is expected to give the management some financial respite as they try to restructure their already abundant wage bill.

Focused on his International Career

Jordi Alba’s immediate concern now is to represent Spain in the European Championship. The tournament is scheduled to start in the coming weeks, and Alba has been included in Spain’s 24-man squad. With 77 caps to his name already, the left-back remains a crucial player for Luis Enrique’s team.

It remains to be seen what Jordi Alba’s next move would be. Though rumors speculated that he is likely to join the Spanish giants Real Madrid, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Summary:

Jordi Alba leaves FC Barcelona to continue his footballing journey elsewhere, cutting his contract short by a year. He had a very successful spell with the club, winning 18 trophies during his tenure. However, his departure comes as no surprise as the club is going through a rebuilding process following an underwhelming campaign.

The Spanish international defender would now be keen to shift his attention to representing his nation in the upcoming European Championship. Barcelona fans and football enthusiasts, in general, would keep an eye out for what lies in store for the 34-year-old in the coming months.

