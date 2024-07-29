This article was last updated on July 29, 2024

Latin American countries want openness about Venezuela’s election results

Many Latin American countries are critical of the outcome of the presidential elections in Venezuela. Incumbent President Maduro has claimed the winnings, hours after the polls closed. This would mark his third term as president. But the opposition says that opposing candidate González won by force majeure and that there was tampering.

“Not like this! It was an open secret that they would ‘win’ regardless of the actual outcome,” Uruguayan President Lacalle Pou said of Maduro’s socialist party, Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela (PSUV). “The entire election process was clearly flawed.”

Peru has recalled its ambassador from Venezuela for consultations. “I condemn in the strongest terms this collection of irregularities,” said Foreign Minister González-Olaechea. Costa Rica also rejects the election results, as does Chilean President Boric. “The Maduro regime must realize that the results it has published are difficult to believe.”

‘Do not recognize new fraud’

Argentinian President Milei said even before the results were announced that he disagreed with the course of events. “Argentina will not recognize this new fraud,” he said, referring to the 2018 elections, which were also discussed about irregularities. “We hope that this time the armed forces will defend democracy and the will of the people.”

“We believe it is essential that every voice is heard,” said Colombian Foreign Minister Murillo. He wants all doubts about the results to be removed and is therefore calling for an independent investigation into the election. President Arevalo of Guatemala believes that Venezuela deserves transparent and accurate results that reflect the will of the people. “We have many doubts about the results announced by the electoral commission.”

The countries receive support from the EU and the United States. US Secretary of State Blinken has expressed his “serious concerns” about the situation. He calls on the electoral commission to make the detailed results per polling station public. EU foreign chief Borrell agrees with him and demands full openness about the election process.

The US and Venezuela have had a difficult relationship for years, which originated during the time of former President Chávez. The anti-capitalist regularly spoke out against the US in fierce and rather undiplomatic terms. He once labeled former President Bush as the devil. He also called him a donkey. After his death from cancer in 2013, he was succeeded by Maduro.

Russia and China satisfied

In addition to criticism, Maduro also receives statements of support from some allies. Russian President Putin welcomes his victory and praises the strategic alliance between the two countries. He says Maduro will always be welcome in Russia. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also conveyed its congratulations.

Former Cuban president Raúl Castro called Maduro this morning to congratulate him and the current leader of the communist country, Díaz-Canel, is also happy with the victory. “The people have spoken and the revolution has triumphed.”

Bolivian President Arce says he has been following the “democratic festival” closely. “We are pleased that the will of the people is being respected. We would like to reiterate our readiness to further strengthen our ties with Venezuela.” Honduran President Castro extends “special democratic, socialist and revolutionary greetings” to Maduro. “This undeniable triumph affirms the sovereignty and historical legacy of Commander Hugo Chávez.”

Cake for Chávez

Venezuelan opposition leader Machaco has called on the army to follow the will of the people, or in her view to recognize that the opposition has won the elections. The army has always stood behind the 61-year-old president and there are as yet no indications that anything will change.

Maduro says the elections were transparent. He will sign a decree today to start a “great national dialogue”. It is not clear what that means. Maduro announced this when he celebrated the victory with his supporters. Just before that, he cut a birthday cake in memory of his mentor Chávez, who would have turned 70 yesterday.

Due to the years of economic and humanitarian crises in the country, the collapse of the oil industry, empty shelves in stores and major shortages of medicines in hospitals, the call for change among Venezuelans has increased. More than seven million Venezuelans have fled their country in recent years.

