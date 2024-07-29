This article was last updated on July 29, 2024

Heineken sold less beer due to the wet month of June

Heineken sold slightly less beer worldwide in the past quarter. The beer company attributes this to the wet spring in Europe and poor economic conditions in South America.

“The second quarter was a bit more challenging,” says CEO Dolf van den Brink about the half-year figures. “We had hoped for the positive effects of the European Championship, but the weather was a lot less. That made itself felt.”

What also played a role was that Easter fell early this year, and the extra beer sold on the holiday was therefore included in the first quarterly figures. Beer sales did increase over the entire six months, by more than two percent. “We are very satisfied,” reports Van den Brink.

The beer company also achieved a turnover of almost 18 billion euros.

Chinese beer brewer

“We were not bothered by bad weather in other places,” says Van den Brink. “In Southeast Asia, for example, and India. We also had a good six months in Mexico and Brazil, which are our largest markets worldwide.”

However, Heineken had to write down 874 million euros on its interest in the Chinese beer brewer CR Beer. The share of China’s largest beer brewer has fallen sharply recently. As a result, the company makes a bottom line loss of 95 million euros.

Last year Heineken’s turnover also increased, although less beer was sold than a year earlier.

