FIFA suspends Canada’s Bev Priestman for 1 year, docks Olympic team 6 points for drone spying

This article was last updated on July 29, 2024

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…FIFA’s fine is 200,000 Swiss Francs, equivalent to $312,700 Canadian (or roughly $225,000 U.S.). For a federation that has struggled financially over the course of the past year, the amount is another blow.

Canada Soccer has been notified of the decision, and could ask for a “motivated decision,” which would include a greater explanation of FIFA’s ruling that would be publicly posted on FIFA’s legal homepage, and the decision could also be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Canada could still advance out of Group A (which includes France, Colombia and New Zealand) if it wins all three of its matches to earn three points through the end of the group stage, depending on other results. With the limited size of the Olympic tournament at 12 teams, eight must advance — which means the top two third-place teams make it to the quarterfinals. There’s even a remote chance for Canada to advance on a single point, though it would have to rely on other poor performances and goal differentials to get through.

