July 29, 2024

*Canadian Women’s Soccer Team Spying Scandal* – *Incident*:

The Canadian women’s soccer team was involved in a spying scandal during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where a staff member used a drone to record the New

Zealand team’s practice session .*Investigation*:

An investigation was conducted, and it was discovered that the team had been using drones to spy on their opponents for several years, including during the 2021 Olympics

Head coach Bev Priestman was suspended and removed from the Canadian Olympic team and Assistant coach Jasmine Mander and Canada Soccer analyst Joseph Lombardi were sent home from the Olympics

FIFA deducted six points from Canada in the tournament, fined Canada Soccer 200,000 Swiss francs, and banned Priestman, Lombardi, and Mander from all soccer for one year ³.

The Canadian Olympic Committee apologized for the incident and stated that they stand for fair play ². – Priestman denied knowledge of the drone activity but took responsibility for her team’s actions ⁴.

The Canadian government are looking at defunding Canada Soccer as a result.

