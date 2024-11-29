This article was last updated on November 29, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Thousands displaced by new violence in Syria, aid is difficult

The fighting that broke out in Syria this week has caused a flow of refugees of thousands of people. Civilians are moving away from the front area for their own safety.

Islamic rebels started on Tuesday a major offensive against government forces in Idlib province. Because the attack took the government army by surprise, the insurgents have since made great progress: they took control of several strategic places and reached the outskirts of the city of Aleppo.

It is the heaviest fighting since a 2020 truce brought a precarious balance to Syria. The rebels only held part of the northeast after President Assad, with the help of Russia and Iran, pushed them back from the rest of the country.

A civil war has been raging in the country since the Arab Spring of 2011. At least half a million people have been killed.

14,000 on the run

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, approximately 240 people have been killed in recent days. The rebels of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) are said to have lost at least 135 people, the government army more than 80.

The victims are also believed to include at least 20 civilians, including children. For example, according to Syrian state media, four people were killed when a student dormitory at the University of Aleppo was hit by a rebel projectile.

According to the UN, at least 14,000 people have fled the violence, half of whom are minors. Support for the displaced is difficult because many aid organizations have suspended their work due to the fighting. In Idlib, for example, dozens of food projects have been closed and the occupation of medical facilities has been reduced.

Russian support

“I was preparing breakfast for my children when I heard a plane flying over,” 50-year-old Samira Suleiman told the AFP news agency from a small refugee camp. “We immediately ran into the desert until a car could take us here.”

Another displaced woman says Syrian government forces launched attacks on her neighborhood. It receives help from Russian soldiers, who still have air force and navy bases in the country to support President Assad.

The Kremlin said today it hopes Syria’s government will restore calm as soon as possible. It therefore says it offers support with attacks on rebel strongholds.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.