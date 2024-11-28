This article was last updated on November 28, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Romanian court orders recount of presidential election votes

Romania’s highest court has ordered the electoral commission to recall all votes cast in the presidential elections to count again. That must have happened before 2 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.

Completely unexpectedly, the far-right Calin Georgescu won the first round of the elections last Sunday. He got 23 percent of the votes, considerably more than the numbers two and three Elena Lasconi and Marcel Ciolacu. Both obtained more than 19 percent, with a difference of almost 3,000 votes in Lasconi’s favor.

The leader of a small right-wing party had appealed to the constitutional court against the provisional result. According to him, Lasconi’s party was still campaigning among Romanian voters in North and South America, while that was not allowed. Lasconi won 27 percent of voters abroad. Votes for another candidate would also have changed in her favor.

In its decision, the court does not further explain why a recount must take place.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.