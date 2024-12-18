Canada Post back to work

This article was last updated on December 18, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Canada Post workers will resume their duties today after a four-week strike that has halted deliveries across the country. Getting massive backlogs, it could take time before operations are back to normal. The strike has been bad news for small businesses, charities and seniors.

Charities and small businesses, say it’s impossible to catch up. The Salvation Army’s donations are down 50 per cent as a large portion of its four million mail-out requests have been stranded, not to mention mailed-in cheques.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.