Sprint champion Grevelt joins Novus after leaving Team Essent

Isabel Grevelt will immediately join the Novus skating team. The Dutch sprint champion left last month already at Essent after a few months.

The 22-year-old Grevelt, who did not qualify for the World Cup competitions at any distance during the World Cup qualifying tournament in November, will be a teammate of Dione Voskamp, ​​among others, in the international formation.

Grevelt switched from Development Team Fryslân to Team Essent, the former Team Jumbo-Visma, in April this year. With coach Jac Orie’s team, Grevelt noticed that she had lost the pleasure of skating. That is why both parties decided in good consultation to end the collaboration at the end of November.

Breakthrough

Grevelt really made his breakthrough in the skating world last season. She became Dutch sprint champion and at the European Championship distances she finished just off the podium in the 1,000 meters. At the World Championships she finished sixth at the same distance.

