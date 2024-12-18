This article was last updated on December 18, 2024

Netflix is ​​fined millions for poorly informing customers

The Dutch Data Protection Authority has imposed a fine of 4.75 million euros on streaming service Netflix. For years, the company did not clearly indicate what it did with customers’ personal data. And customers who wanted to know this often received unclear information. Netflix has thus violated the European privacy law (GDPR), according to the regulator.

The case concerns the privacy data of Netflix customers in all EU countries, because the streaming service’s headquarters are in Amsterdam. The amount of the fine is based on the seriousness of the violation, the number of potential victims and the company’s turnover. Netflix has millions of customers in the EU and a turnover of billions.

Things are going in the right direction

In terms of seriousness of the violation, there have been worse cases this year, according to the supervisor’s spokesperson, referring to the fines that the privacy watchdog imposed on Uber and Clearview.

Netflix has objected to the fine, which covers the years 2018-2020. The company indicates in a comment that it has been working to improve its privacy policy for years, something that is confirmed by the AP.

