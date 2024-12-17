This article was last updated on December 17, 2024

EU launches investigation into TikTok over Romanian presidential elections

The European Commission has started an investigation into TikTok. The question is whether the Chinese social media platform has done enough to prevent foreign influence in last month’s presidential elections in Romania.

The first round was unexpectedly won by the pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu. Research by security services would show that his videos were extra promoted thanks to manipulation. The EU therefore has questions about the algorithm that TikTok uses and also about the way the platform deals with political messages.

The EU can impose fines on social media that do not act quickly and effectively enough against illegal practices such as election manipulation. “As soon as we suspect interference, especially during elections, we must act quickly and decisively,” said European Commission President Von der Leyen. “It must be clear that in the EU all online platforms have a responsibility.”

TikTok response

A TikTok spokesperson told German news agency DPA that it does not accept payment for political messages and that it removes messages that violate guidelines on disinformation, harassment and hate speech.

The Constitutional Court in Romania has the results of the first round declared invalid. A new date has not yet been determined. The Romanian Public Prosecution Service has started an investigation into Georgescu’s campaign.

