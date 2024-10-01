This article was last updated on October 1, 2024

From Jordan to Obama: the death of basketball player Dikembe Mutombo makes a lot of noise

Almost all the big names in American basketball have reacted to the death of Dikembe Mutombo, one of the best defensive players ever, Hall of Famer and one of the first African players in the NBA.

Mutombo died yesterday of a brain tumor. He was 58 years old.

“I am deeply saddened that Dikembe has died,” said Michael Jordan. “He was a rock on the court and permanently changed the way basketball is played.”

Finger wag

Mutombo was born in Congo and went to the United States to study at the age of 21. He entered the NBA in 1991 through his university team. He would be active there for eighteen years, in Denver, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey.

With his 2.18 meters, Mutombo was an almost impossible defender to pass. He became famous for his blocks and turned stopping dribbling players into an art. After his most beautiful blocks, Mutombo waved his index finger at his opponents, that finger wag became his trademark.

LeBron James was introduced to Mutombo’s defensive prowess in one of his first NBA seasons. “I hit his elbow and anyone who has ever come into contact with Dikembe’s elbow knows that is no fun. I suffered fractures to my face, had to go to hospital and had to wear a mask for a while. That was my introduction to Dikembe.”

Mutombo was selected to the NBA All Star team eight times during his career, was named Defensive Player of the Year four times and best rebounder of the year twice. In appreciation of his performance, his jersey number 55 was no longer used after his departure at both Denver and Atlanta.

Founding

It is clear from the reactions after his death that Mutombo had a great impact outside the basketball court. With its own foundation, Mutombo worked, among other things, for better health care and education in Congo.

Former President Barack Obama also emphasized Mutombo’s work. “He has inspired a generation of young people across Africa. His work as the first global NBA ambassador has changed the way athletes view their potential impact outside of sports.”

Born Cameroonian Joel Embiid, one of the great NBA stars of the moment, praises Mutombo. “It’s a sad day for us Africans, and actually for the whole world. He achieved a lot on the field, but was even greater off it. He was a role model for me.”

NBA legend ‘Magic’ Johnson also reflected on Mutombo’s death. “I am devastated by the passing of my dear friend.”

