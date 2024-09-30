This article was last updated on September 30, 2024

British media are unanimous: Ten Hag has one more week to save his job

Erik ten Hag faces a crucial week. The Dutch coach, who has been under fire at Manchester United for some time, is said to have two more games to get his team up and running again, according to various English media.

In the coming week, United will play away against FC Porto in the Europa League (Thursday) and away against Aston Villa in the league (Sunday).

After Sunday’s painful home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur (0-3), United is twelfth in the Premier League, equaling the worst start to the season ever for the club. Moreover, there was a disappointing draw against FC Twente (1-1) in the Europa League last Thursday.

“While the pressure on Ten Hag is clearly increasing, BBC Sport heard on Monday that the board wants to act cautiously in such situations and does not immediately make a decision after a bad result,” the British broadcaster reports.

“There is consensus that the poor performance against Tottenham was unacceptable,” writes Sky Sports. “Yet the board continues to support the Dutchman and his staff and players to turn things around.”

Quality newspaper The Telegraph writes that four United board members had “in-depth discussions” long after the defeat against Tottenham. “The expectation is that Ten Hag will also be on the bench against Porto and Aston Villa.” Tabloid The Sun draws the same conclusion and calls the league match against Aston Villa in particular a “must-win.”

How long for Ten Hag at Manchester United? ‘Has had a huge amount of time’

The weak start to the season follows a historically bad season in which Ten Hag finished eighth with United, the lowest final ranking for the English record champion since the start of the Premier League in 1992. The fact that United won the FA Cup at the expense of city rivals City probably saved the track of Ten Hag.

The Dutchman has started his third season with the fallen English top club. Since his arrival, United has bought around €650 million worth of new players.

New club management

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of chemical company INEOS, has been co-owner of United since this year with about a quarter of the shares. He expressed his confidence in Ten Hag last summer after an interview in Ibiza. His contract was extended until 2026.

Ten Hag received United owners in Ibiza: ‘Talk about contract extension soon’

The patience of Ratcliffe and his partners now appears to be running out. In the event of a dismissal, his assistant Ruud van Nistelrooij is the favorite at the betting offices to take over as head coach. The former PSV coach was active as a player for the Mancunians for five years, for which he scored 150 times.

Gareth Southgate, coach of the English national team until this summer, and Thomas Tuchel are also mentioned as possible successors.

