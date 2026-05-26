England wrap up a 2-1 T20 series victory over New Zealand with a seven wicket win

Head coach Charlotte Edwards says that England’s batters are giving her “a few headaches” for T20 World Cup selection after their 2-1 series win over New Zealand.

Edwards has named a squad of 15 for the tournament, which starts on 12 June, but they have been without captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and regular opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge so far this summer.

Sciver-Brunt is recovering from a calf injury, while Wyatt-Hodge missed both the ODI and T20 series against the White Ferns to join wife Georgie for the birth of their first child, but the latter is available for the three T20s against India starting at Chelmsford on Thursday.

“I absolutely don’t know my best XI at the moment,” Edwards told BBC Sport after England thrashed New Zealand by seven wickets in the final T20 at Hove.

“But what players are doing is putting their hand up all the time. There’s certainly different combinations that we want to look at.

“I’m probably more sure of the bowling, but I guess the batters are giving us a few headaches, which you want – you want people wanting to put their hands up.”

Though New Zealand are defending world champions in the T20 format, they did not provide England with a particularly high-quality series, which makes the three encounters against India absolutely crucial for Edwards’ side to test themselves under pressure before the real challenge of a home World Cup begins.

England’s bowling is in fine order – seamer Lauren Bell and spinner Linsey Smith make a formidable powerplay duo which allows spin duo Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean to bowl in tandem during the middle overs, but the batting line-up and the all-rounders are less secure.

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