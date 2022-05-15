Good News Bernie Ecclestone changes his mind about female drivers 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 15, 2022

Ex Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has claimed a female driver “would not be taken seriously” in the sport.

Bernie Ecclestone, who last year called for a women’s only series to run in tandem with the main grand prix schedule, also suggested the sport may never see a female racer again.

But in an interview with Lin’s OConnor on The International Sports Report TSN Radio Canada Six year ago, when asked if he anticipated the return of a female driver to the grid, Ecclestone said: “I doubt it.

If there was somebody that was capable they wouldn’t be taken seriously anyway, so they would never have a car that is capable of competing.

“There was a girl that was driving in GP3 for a whole season so it is not something that hasn’t happened.”

Reporter then asked: “But it is not going to happen in the main event?” Ecclestone, replied: “No. I don’t think so.”

British driver Susie Wolff became the first women to compete at a Formula One race weekend in more than two decades when she took part in practice for Williams at the 2014 British Grand Prix.

Recently Bernie Ecclestone seems to of changed his mind.

He stated,” he will help female drivers to obtain formula one racing.

Maybe Berrie has seen the light after all!