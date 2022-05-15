Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Andrew Symonds attended his former team-mate Shane Warne’s state memorial earlier in March.

Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds has died aged 46 after being involved in a car crash.

The all-rounder played 26 Tests, 198 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty 20s for Australia between 1998 and 2009.

A powerful batter, canny bowler and fine fielder, Andrew Symonds was part of two 50-over World Cup wins and Australia’s Ashes victory over England in 2006-07.

Queensland police said early information indicated Symonds’s car “left the roadway and rolled”.

A statement added: “Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

“The forensic crash unit is investigating.”

Symonds’s wife Laura told the Brisbane Courier Mail: “We are still in shock – I’m just thinking of the two kids.”

Cricket Australia said it was “shocked and saddened by the news”.