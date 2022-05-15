Novak Djokovic wins his first title of the year in Rome 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 15, 2022

World number one Novak Djokovic won his first tournament of the year with a 6-0 7-6 (7-5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Italian Open final.

In a rematch of the 2021 French Open final, Djokovic, 34, started off confidently against a flat Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas, 23, started better in the second set with an early break before Djokovic broke back, going on to edge the tie-break.

Djokovic’s sixth Italian Open win gives him a record 38 Masters titles.