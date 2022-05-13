Excited Pope Francis to visit Canada 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 13, 2022

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister, made the following statement today in response to His Holiness Pope Francis‘ visit to the country. From July 24 to 29, 2022, His Holiness will visit Canada:

“I am pleased to learn about His Holiness Pope Francis’ planned journey to Canada this summer to publicly deliver the Roman Catholic Church’s apology for its role in the operation of residential schools, which resulted in long-term grief and suffering for Indigenous Peoples in this nation.

“The Survivors, Indigenous leaders, and adolescents who shared their memories made His Holiness’ future visit possible.”

“While His Holiness made an in-person apology to survivors and their families in Rome last month, a formal in-person apology from the Roman Catholic Church to survivors and their families in Canada would respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action #58.” (TRC). For the Roman Catholic Church to continue engagement with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis in order to advance meaningful reconciliation for Indigenous Peoples in our country, this would be an essential – and necessary – step. Indigenous Peoples have been carrying this load alone for far too long. All Canadians should view this historic event and think on colonialism’s effects.

“The Government of Canada is dedicated to putting the TRC’s Calls to Action into action and to assisting survivors and their communities in their recovery journey.” We will continue to invest in the efforts of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis to locate and reclaim individuals who have never returned home. Recognizing that this work may bring up unpleasant memories, the government will continue to invest in culturally appropriate mental health and wellness services so that people, families, and communities can grieve and heal.