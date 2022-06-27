Sifan Hassan back on the track

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 27, 2022

This year, Sifan Hassan has yet to compete, but she will have his chance at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July. Management for the Ethiopian-born athlete confirms her participation.

Hassan will automatically start in the 1,500 and 10,000 meter races because he is the defending world champion in each of those distances. At the 2019 World Cup in Doha, Qatar, she claimed both of her championships. However, it is still unclear which of the two lengths she plans to race in Eugene.

A long break was in order for the 29-year-old Olympian following her triumphs in the 5,000, 10,000, and 1,500 meter races in Tokyo last year. She hasn’t raced yet because she started training later.

In the beginning of this month, Hassan planned to begin her season at the FBK Games, but she decided against it. She also forgoes the Diamond League in Eugene in order to devote more time to training. She is already well on her way to being ready for the next World Cup, which will take place in the United States.

After the Olympics, Sifan Hassan decided to retire from running.