Will Power on the Honda Indy Toronto

This article was last updated on July 14, 2022

Aussie NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Will Power’s 18th season Will Power has cemented his legacy in North America’s top open-wheel racing series as one of the all-time greats.

Among the series’ all-time greats, his 40 career victories and 63 career pole positions rank sixth and second, respectively. As of the start of the 2022 INDYCAR season, Power is among the top ten all-time INDYCAR drivers in terms of the most laps led.

The No. 12 Verizon 5G Dallara/Chevrolet driver, currently in his 14th season with Team Penske, is aiming for a career-best year in the 2018 season.

The Honda Indy Toronto has been won by Power three times now.

The Toronto street course is “difficult with few passing spaces,” he said during a press conference today.

The course’s concrete parts are slick, making it difficult to get the car ready.

On this track, overall qualifying is critical, and you must finish in the top six.

He was particularly happy to see the influx of young Kiwi and Australian drivers into IndyCar and Formula 1. Penske has performed admirably in the Australian racing scene.

He thinks Scott Dixon would be a great colleague for him in the future, and he hopes to do so someday.

This weekend is the Honda Indy Toronto.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.