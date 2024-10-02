This article was last updated on October 2, 2024

Clay World Cup selections announced: wildcards for Van der Poel, Pieterse and Vos

National coach Laurens ten Dam has announced the selections for this weekend’s clay court world championship in Leuven, Belgium. He starts with a number of big names from clay, but also handed out wildcards. For example, Mathieu van der Poel, Marianne Vos and Puck Pieterse can start with a wild card.

The Netherlands will have more than sixty participants at the start, reports the cycling association KNWU: in total there are around 1,500 participants. There are even more well-known names who will start among the men. National coach Laurens ten Dam also drives, just like former professionals Niki Terpstra and Johnny Hoogerland.

For women, the Netherlands starts with a large number of still active road pros. In addition to Vos and Pieterse, Lorena Wiebes, Fem van Empel and Lucinda Brand are also riding.

