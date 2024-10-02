This article was last updated on October 2, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Dozens of people died in shipwreck off Djibouti

At least 45 people have drowned off the coast of Djibouti after two boats capsized. About 111 people are still missing, the UN International Organization for Migration reports X. Emergency services have been searching for survivors since Monday.

The boats with a total of 310 migrants on board left Yemen for Djibouti yesterday. They sank about 150 meters from a beach in Djiboutian Khor-Angar region. So far, 145 people have been rescued, the local coast guard says.

Infamous migration route

The deadly crossing took place via one of the busiest and most dangerous shipping routes in the world. The sea ​​route east of the African continent is often used by refugees. This route is usually taken the other way around, often with Saudi Arabia as the final destination.

Human smuggling and violence: along the African migration route you don’t know

According to the United Nations, the migrants were on overcrowded boats and dozens of people were pushed into the water by the smugglers on the open sea.

“Usually, migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia take this route. Many of them are fleeing conflict, but also because of poverty. They cross the Red Sea to Yemen via the Gate of Tears. They usually want to look for a job in Saudi Arabia .

This often does not go as planned: people encounter problems with smugglers along the way or are stopped at the Saudi Arabian border. Smugglers often demand large amounts of money. People have been shot dead near Saudi Arabia’s border in the past, which has been extensively investigated by Human Rights Watch.

They are therefore forced to make a U-turn. Once again they embark on a journey with sometimes fatal consequences. Back to Djibouti, like in this incident.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.