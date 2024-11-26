This article was last updated on November 26, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Dutch women record first World Cup victory in team pursuit since 2016

Dutch women record first World Cup victory in team pursuit since 2016

The Dutch pursuit team has started the skating season strongly. Joy Beune, Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong and Marijke Groenewoud were the fastest at the first World Cup in Nagano in 2.56.80, bringing them close to the track record of 2.56.37.

It was the first World Cup victory for the Dutch women since November 19, 2016. Then Marije Joling, Marrit Leenstra and Rijpma-de Jong won in Nagano in 2.58.69. Since then, titles have been won, but no more World Cups have been won.

The Dutch women had a mixed season in the team pursuit last year, partly due to a disqualification due to a missing transponder at Beune, but ended the season well with the world title.

Streamlined

The race of seven-time world champion Netherlands, without the now retired Irene Schouten, looked streamlined. With Beune in the lead, Rijpma-de Jong in position two and Groenewoud at the back, they had no problem with their direct opponent China.

Satisfaction after gold in team pursuit: ‘We can be very proud of this’

And the time of the Orange team was also more than enough for the World Cup gold. The Japanese women clocked 2.58.12 and took silver, the bronze went to the United States with a time of 3.01.01.

“We can be very proud of starting like this,” said Rijpma-de Jong, who is back in the pursuit team after Schouten’s farewell. “There were still points that could be improved, so we know there is still room for improvement.”

Beune: “We can do even better than this. With that knowledge we can build on to the next World Cups.”

Dutch men fifth

The Dutch men did not come close to the World Cup podium. Joep Wennemars, Beau Snellink and Chris Huizinga finished fifth in a time of 3.45.13.

“It was tough of course,” said Wennemars, who made his debut in the pursuit team in the absence of Patrick Roest. “We went away quite well, but at a certain point the man with the hammer comes. Then it becomes very difficult.”

“It may sound a bit crazy, but I really enjoyed it,” said the young sprinter. “Going out with the boys, on the way to the unknown. It could have gone either way. It’s really not a great time, but there is a lot of room for improvement.”

The victory went to the all-powerful Italian team, which consisted of Davide Ghiotto, Michele Malfatti and Andrea Giovannini. With 3.39.82, the reigning world champion improved the track record in Nagano, which was held by the Netherlands. The old track record, ridden by Erben Wennemars, Sven Kramer and Wouter Olde Heuvel, had stood since 2008.

The United States finished second by a wide margin (3.41.83), while the Norwegians took bronze (3.42.31).

Mixed repayment gone wrong

The mixed relay, introduced in long track skating last year, went wrong for the Netherlands. Angel Daleman, who knows this part from short track racing, formed the Dutch pair with Wesly Dijs.

They were well on their way, but when Dijs had to relieve Daleman for the last time, Dijs was nowhere to be seen. He was still on the other side of the track, which led to a disqualification.

“A complete blackout,” Dijs called his mistake. He was convinced that the rest of the field had changed one lap too early. “I felt sure that I was in the right place. I was sure that it wouldn’t be my turn until the next round.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.