This article was last updated on November 26, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Six killed in Pakistan during protest march against detention of former Prime Minister Khan

At least six people have been killed in Pakistan, including four members of riot forces, during protests against the detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Many people were also injured, including a cameraman from the AP news agency who was assaulted by Khan supporters.

The former prime minister and former cricketer has been in prison for more than a year, including for leaking state secrets. He is also at risk of being prosecuted for more than 150 other cases. According to his supporters and himself, he is innocent and his political opponents are trying to silence him. Since Sunday there has been opposition to his detention protested and demanded the resignation of the government.

Thousands of soldiers and police are on the ground in Islamabad, including in a square near where Belarusian President Lukashenko is staying. The Khan supporters cause destruction and slowly advance to the square in a procession led by Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Containers

Supporters of the former prime minister broke through a barricade of containers, after which police opened fire. It is unclear whether there was targeted shooting or whether it was only tear gas grenades.

One of the participants says he is participating because Khan called for it. “We will stay here until Khan reaches us. He will decide what happens next. If they shoot again, the bullet will be answered with a bullet.”

The 72-year-old Khan was Prime Minister of Pakistan between 2018 and 2022. He was deposed after a vote of no confidence. Since his forced departure, he has been convicted several times for matters such as corruption and leaking state secrets. He himself says he is innocent and he speaks of a political settlement.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.