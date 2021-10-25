New Zealand blacks defeat USA eagles in Washington DC.

Will Jordan scored three tries as New Zealand started their northern hemisphere tour with an easy 104-14 win over the United States in Washington.

The home side scored their first tries against the All Blacks, but it was still their heaviest loss to them.

The All Blacks ran in 16 tries with some of the squad's less experienced players getting their chance to shine.

They will face Wales in Cardiff next Saturday, followed by games against Italy, Ireland and France.

The All Blacks were coming off a loss to South Africa three weeks ago that denied them an unbeaten run in the Rugby Championship while the Eagles suffered a World Cup qualifying loss to Uruguay two weeks ago.

Sam Whitelock, who missed the later Rugby Championship matches in Australia, took over as captain for the All Blacks with long-term skipper Sam Cane returning in the second half after recovering from a torn pectoral muscle.

Moments after fans cheered the All Blacks performing the haka, they watched flanker Luke Jacobson score the first try only seconds into the match.

Then it was a try fest by the All Blacks,

