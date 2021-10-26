There is no Ideal Guy for me: Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma, The actress who was last seen in 'Kyaa Super Cool Hain Hum' chose to express her views about love quite clearly. Unlike, many actresses in Bollywood, The actress claimed that she is single and doesn't mind to be in love, if the right guy walks into her life.

Neha who is ready with her next release which is Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story opposite Vivek Oberoi said "I am a die-hard romantic person. I love rom-com and for me to do romance genre is amazing experience. I love the idea of following in love. I am single right now, but I would love to fall in love with someone as I am ready to mingle." Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story is a romantic comedy with Gangster element into it as the title speaks, On the hunt for the Ideal Man in Neha's life, The actress quickly chirps "Till now I have not found the perfect love, but love and food are very important in life. There is no ideal guy for me. A guy who madly loves me the way I love him and gives me what I give him is perfect. The world should be only of two of us and nothing else."

The film is releasing on 15th of February and as a youngster Neha Sharma is endorsing the film on Valentine Day.