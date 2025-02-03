Dupont inspires France to win against woeful Wales

Antoine Dupont inspired France to a crushing record opening Six Nations victory against woeful Wales in Paris.

France heaped more misery on Warren Gatland’s side in the seven-try success as a hapless Welsh team were completely outclassed.

Home captain Dupont dazzled on his Six Nations return as he provided the inspiration with three try assists before he was taken off after only 49 minutes.

In contrast, his half-back partner Romain Ntamack suffered a disappointing night on his international return when he was shown a 71st minute red card for a dangerous tackle on opposite number Ben Thomas.

Wings Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey had both crossed for two tries as the hosts led 28-0 at half-time.

Replacements Julien Marchand and Emilien Gailleton and number eight Gregory Alldritt scored tries after the break to complete the drubbing.