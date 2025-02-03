Dupont inspires France to win against woeful Wales

This article was last updated on February 3, 2025
France (28) 43
Tries: Attissogbe 2, Bielle-Biarrey 2, Marchand, Gailleton, Alldritt Cons: Ramos 4
Wales (0) 0
Antoine Dupont inspired France to a crushing record opening Six Nations victory against woeful Wales in Paris.
France heaped more misery on Warren Gatland’s side in the seven-try success as a hapless Welsh team were completely outclassed.
Home captain Dupont dazzled on his Six Nations return as he provided the inspiration with three try assists before he was taken off after only 49 minutes.
In contrast, his half-back partner Romain Ntamack suffered a disappointing night on his international return when he was shown a 71st minute red card for a dangerous tackle on opposite number Ben Thomas.
Wings Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey had both crossed for two tries as the hosts led 28-0 at half-time.
Replacements Julien Marchand and Emilien Gailleton and number eight Gregory Alldritt scored tries after the break to complete the drubbing.
Wales have now suffered 13 successive Test match defeats in a streak stretching back to October 2023.
It was a record tournament defeat for Wales in France, surpassing the 36-3 loss in 1991 in Paris.
It was the first time they have not scored a point in a Six Nations match, with the previous occasion they failed to get on the scoreboard against France coming at Wembley in the Five Nations era in 1998 in a 51-0 loss.
It was also the first time Wales had not scored a point since 2007 when they lost 31-0 to Australia.
Wales also lost centre Owen Watkin to a serious knee injury, while number eight Aaron Wainwright was also an early departure because of a facial issue.
