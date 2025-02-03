Scotland versus Italy, six nations rugby

A Huw Jones hat-trick got Scotland off to a winning start in a nervy Six Nations opener against Italy at Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend’s team had raced into an early 14-0 lead when Rory Darge and Jones scored in the opening 10 minutes.

Scrum-half Ben White, from a gorgeous offload from hooker Dave Cherry, added a third before the end of a half that ended 19-9.

Italy stayed in the contest thanks to Tommaso Allan’s boot and what looked like being a pretty comfortable day for the Scots suddenly became anxious.

Allan made it 19-12 early in the second half and, when Juan-Ignacio Brex intercepted Finn Russell for a converted try, it was level.

Scotland sped away from there, inspired by Darcy Graham’s remarkable break from deep to set up Jones for his second, before the centre beat three Italians to complete his hat-trick just after the hour.

Defence saw it out from there for Scotland as Townsend’s side earned a bonus-point win and a measure of revenge for their defeat in Rome last year.