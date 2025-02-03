England versus Ireland six nations rugby

Ireland scored three tries in a dominant second-half display as they launched their bid for a third successive Six Nations title with a bonus-point victory over England in Dublin.

With the hosts struggling out of the blocks, an early score from England debutant Cadan Murley helped the visitors lead deservedly at the break.

A well-worked Jamison Gibson-Park try was the champions’ only score in the opening 40 minutes, but second-half tries from Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and returning hooker Dan Sheehan sealed a win for Simon Easterby in his first game as Ireland interim head coach.

It is, however, a sixth defeat in seven matches for England boss Steve Borthwick and a loss for Maro Itoje in his first Test since replacing Jamie George as captain.

Having impressed early on, England had to settle for late consolation scores from Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman and must regroup before hosting France next week, with Ireland visiting Scotland in their second