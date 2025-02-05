This article was last updated on February 5, 2025

Judge declares fashion chain vanilia bankrupt after millions of losses

The end is in sight for the fashion stores of Vanilia. The judge has declared the company bankrupt. The annual accounts show that the fashion chain suffered millions of euros in recent years.

Vanilia sells ‘casual chic’ women’s fashion and has 18 stores through the country and a webshop. The company also sells through the department stores of the Bijenkorf.

Around 200 people work in the stores. In addition, 350 people work in Turkey and around 95 people in Wormerveer where the fashion collections are being developed.

Hope for restart

In the early 90s of the last century, Michel Hulzebosch took over those stores. All those years he was at the helm. In one interview With the Noord-Hollands Dagblad from a year ago, Hulzebosch describes the clothing in its stores as “modern and timeless”.

Hulzebosch has been excited, he says to the NOS. “What a sadness, also for the staff. It is such a shame about such a beautiful, sustainable company. Until a week ago I really thought we were going to make it.”

According to the entrepreneurs, the store closures around Corona and the higher costs have, especially for staff, killed the DAS. Hulzebosch hopes for a restart: “I want a second life for this company.”

