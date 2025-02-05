This article was last updated on February 5, 2025

World champion Jorge Martín breaks hand and foot at MotoGP test in Malaysia

World champion Jorge Martín broke his left foot and right hand at the MotoGP test in Malaysia. It is still unclear whether the start of the season in Thailand will be at risk for the Spaniard of the Aprilia Racing Team.

Martín soon fell into the test session on Wednesday. In addition, he flew meters through the air before he landed on the ground. In addition, his head also got a hefty blow. He was taken to the hospital and there were fractures found in his left foot and right hand. There was no head injury from the CT and MRI scan.

Martín is now flying back to Europe to undergo operations on his fractures. He therefore no longer comes into action during the test days, which last up to and including Friday.

Martín won the title in the MotoGP for the first time last year after an exciting battle with Ducati driver Francesco Bagnaia. In 2023 the man with the nickname ‘The Martinator’ just next to the world title. Bagnaia was also his big competitor in that season.

Martín rode with Pramac Racing, a satellite team from Ducati in recent years. After promotion to the factory team was out of sight, the Spaniard decided to make the switch to the Aprilia Racing Team.

