CANADA’S WOMEN’S RUGBY TEAM FALLS TO NEW ZEALAND 36-14 IN SECOND GAME OF 2026 PACIFIC FOUR SERIES

After more than three hours of delays due to severe weather, the most anticipated match of the 2026 Pacific Four Series got underway in Kansas City, with New Zealand eager to avenge the Rugby World Cup semi-final loss Canada handed them last September.

Defence dominated the first quarter of the match, but attack dominated the final quarter, and it was the Kiwis who led that final charge, scoring 31 unanswered points in the second half to win 36-14.

The Black Ferns established their threat at the breakdown early, winning three turnovers in the opening 10 minutes. That contributed to the bulk of the opening quarter being played in Canadian territory, but New Zealand’s handling errors let them down once inside the 22.

Canada finally got a chance to attack in New Zealand’s half after 20 minutes, and while they suffered yet another turnover at the breakdown, they charged down New Zealand’s clearance kick and regained possession. Canada’s playmakers capitalised on the chaos that ensued, sending the ball wide to Asia Hogan-Rochester, who scored in the corner. The try was superbly converted by Claire Gallagher.

Strong carries from Kaipo Olsen-Baker got the Black Ferns on the front foot, and Brittany Kassil looked to slow the Kiwis’ roll in the 26th minute, but did so illegally by playing the halfback and was shown a yellow card.

Another penalty came just two minutes later, and New Zealand wouldn’t waste another 22m entry while owning a one-woman advantage on the field. Strong phase play preceded wide passing that saw Kennedy Tukuafu score. Renee Holmes couldn’t tie the scores with a wide conversion.

More strong phase play saw the Black Ferns enter Canada’s 22 again and threatened to take the lead before the halftime break, but again it was a handling error that ended the possession.

That lead was extended just two minutes later, with Tara Turner breaking the line to offload to Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, who beat the final defender to score under the posts.

The Kiwis let another scoring opportunity slip in the 71st minute, but after Tara Turner’s knock-on, Canada looked to play from deep in their own territory, and Amy du Plessis was on hand to snag an intercept right on the try line, falling over the line to make the score 31-14.

Kaipo Olsen-Baker snagged an intercept of her own two minutes later, winning the race to the line and scoring New Zealand’s sixth and final try of the match.