Martyrdom leads to immortality

On February 28, 2026, Israel and the United States launched a “joint operation” and martyred Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, in a massive airstrike in Tehran. These attacks simultaneously targeted Khamenei’s residential compound and several other locations, including the Defence Council meeting that was underway. This attack occurred on the very first day of the US-Israel imposition of war on Iran, killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and 11 other prominent Iranian officials and leaders. The US-Israel strategy behind the assassination of Khamenei in the very first attack, on the very first day of the imposition of war, was that after Khamenei’s death, Iran’s leadership would disintegrate, and their long-term nefarious intentions of instigating a regime change in Iran and imposing the Shah’s descendants on Iranian power would be fulfilled. But after the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran appeared so united, strong, capable and enthusiastic that the world could not even imagine it.

The Iranian government confirmed Khamenei’s death on March 1 and declared a nationwide state of mourning. Following this, Iran continued to be heavily bombed by the enemy with the aim of destabilizing Iran and the Iranian regime. Following Khamenei’s death, Iran also launched attacks on approximately 12 countries protecting US and Israeli interests. These included US bases and other military installations in the Gulf. Surprisingly, Iran, while grieving the loss of its supreme leader, also faced the attack on the school in Minab and the US and Israeli bombings elsewhere. At the same time, it defended itself resolutely, effectively teaching its enemies and their sympathizers a lesson.

The most important contribution behind this is considered to be Syed Ali Khamenei’s sacrifice, his vision, honesty, simplicity and his self-denial. It is noteworthy that Syed Ali Khamenei was elected as the “Acting Supreme Leader” of Iran after the death of Ayatollah Ruhullah Khomeini on June 3, 1989. Two months later, on August 6, 1989, the Assembly of Iranian Experts officially elected him as the permanent “Supreme Leader.” It seems that today’s Iran was built with the vision of this Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei for almost 37 years, and it is a country that has given a tough time to the worlds most aggressive and genocidal countries like America and Israel.

Following Khamenei’s martyrdom on April 9th, the mourning ceremony for him began. This 40th mourning day (Chaleeswan) was not only observed in Iran, but large gatherings were held in his memory in numerous cities across the world after April 9th, and this trend continues. His simplicity, his teachings, dedication, and sacrifice elevated Khamenei to such a height that those who shed tears for him included not only Shia members, but also large numbers of Christians, Sunnis, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and others from all communities. I won’t compare, but I can confidently say that, except for the 40th day of the martyrs of Karbala, I have never seen or heard of such large-scale events in so many countries and cities for any other individual’s 40th day of mourning. Following the death of Ayatollah Ruhullah Khomeini, the leader of the Iranian Revolution, on June 3, 1989, his funeral was attended by millions of people from across Iran. Prior to his death, Khomeini had been suffering from health problems for several years. In his final days, he was taken to the hospital for treatment of internal bleeding. After extensive tests, he was diagnosed with cancer and heart problems, and during his 11-day hospital stay, he suffered several heart attacks. He ultimately died on the 12th day. Khomeini’s funeral is considered one of the largest in history, but his last mourning, the fortieth day, was not observed on such a scale by people of all religions and communities globally.

The real reason for this is the martyrdom of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei at the age of 86. And that too while teaching the world to stand firm against countries considered enemies of humanity, like America and Israel, who perpetrated monstrous acts, and to fight for truth and one’s rights. The world will also remember Khamenei’s martyrdom in golden letters in history because he was truly a true Mujahid, inspired by Karbala, who, despite the power and threats of his enemies, and even the four decades of international sanctions imposed on Iran by America, built an Iran that is now counted among the world’s superpowers. Had Khamenei not been martyred and America had not imposed this war, the world would not have even imagined the true strength of Iran, America, and Israel. It seems that the martyrdom of Khamenei has exposed many countries including America and Israel, who are the biggest criminals of humanity.

Even in our country, India, Mahatma Gandhi may not have been as influential and relevant during his lifetime as he was after his martyrdom. After his assassination, not only did his thoughts, teachings, and ideals gain the name “Gandhism” and “Gandhian philosophy,” but the face of communalists in the country was also exposed. Today, Gandhi is remembered for his principles of truth and nonviolence. It is also a strange coincidence that Mahatma Gandhi was also influenced by the events of Karbala and, in many places, praised Imam Hussein’s sacrifice, defence of honour, and steadfast stand against injustice. Imam Hussein’s message, for him, was a message of humanity. And today, following the path shown by Karbala and the martyr Hussein, Khamenei has also immortalized himself by embracing martyrdom. Undoubtedly, martyrdom leads to immortality.

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By Tanveer Jafri

(About the Author)

Author Tanveer Jafri is a columnist based in India.He is related with hundreds of most popular daily news papers/magazines and news portals in India and abroad. Jafri, Almost writes in the field of communal harmony, world peace, anti communalism, anti terrorism, national integration, national & international politics etc.He is a devoted social activist for world peace, unity, integrity & global brotherhood. Thousands of articles of the author have been published in different newspapers, websites & newsportals throughout the world. He is also a recipient of so many awards in the field of Communal Harmony & other social activities. (Email : tjafri1@gmail.com )

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