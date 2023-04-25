This article was last updated on April 25, 2023

Arsenal prepares for Top Match against Manchester City

Arteta insists that the Gunners’ top match against Manchester City will not be a title decider

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta does not believe that the outcome of his team’s top match against Manchester City will define the English Premier League’s title race. The London-based outfit will travel to Manchester to face the second-place Cityzens on Wednesday.

Arteta shared his perspective at a press conference on Tuesday. He said, “Of course, the game against Manchester City is very important, but after that, we have five very difficult games. But the top match against City will not decide the competition. If we win the game, we are not yet champions.”

Arsenal currently tops the table with a five-point gap over second-placed Manchester City. However, they have played two more fixtures than their opponents, which means they have lost more points. Although Arsenal looked to be set to win their first Premier League title since 2004, their lead over Manchester City has dwindled in recent weeks. In their last three matches, Mikel Arteta’s team has earned only three points.

“We knew from the beginning that Manchester City and Liverpool were the teams to beat,” said Arteta. “They deserve all the credit for what they have achieved over the past six to seven years. We wanted to close the gap as much as possible, and now we are facing each other.”

Arsenal has to be perfect

Arsenal has lost their last seven games against Manchester City in all competitions, but Arteta takes confidence from his team’s reaction after the 3-3 draw against Southampton on Friday night.

Arteta said, “My players defend each other. We really want to and will show it again tomorrow night. It must all be perfect, as that is demanded at this stage of the season.”

The Manchester City versus Arsenal top match at the Etihad Stadium starts at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. City defender Nathan Aké is expected to miss the game due to a hamstring injury.

