Shakira Named Latin Woman of the Year

This article was last updated on April 25, 2023

Shakira Named First Latin Woman of the Year by Billboard

Shakira has been named the first Latin Woman of the Year by Billboard. The American music magazine calls the 46-year-old singer “the ultimate woman in the music industry”.

“Thanks to her, Latin American women around the world have been given the opportunity to write and perform deeply personal music,” said a Billboard spokesperson.

Achievements of Shakira

The singer, known for hits such as Hips Don’t Lie and Whenever, Wherever, has sold more than 95 million records worldwide. This makes her one of the best-selling musicians in the world.

Awards for Shakira

Shakira will receive the award on May 7 at an awards show for Latin American women in music. The show airs on the Spanish-language channel Telemundo.

Importance of the Award

This award is a big deal not just for Shakira, but for Latinas everywhere. It shows that Latin women are finally getting the recognition they deserve in the music industry. It also highlights the importance of diversity and representation in the world of music.

