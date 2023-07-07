Ricardo Pepi Signs Five-Year Contract with PSV

This article was last updated on July 7, 2023

Pepi Signs Five-Year Contract with PSV: ‘Want to be Double Occupied in Every Place’

PSV completed the arrival of Ricardo Pepi on Friday. The twenty-year-old attacker, who played on a rental basis for FC Groningen last season, comes over from FC Augsburg and signs a five-year contract in Eindhoven.

“Ricardo has the qualities we look for in an attacker, the qualities of a PSV player,” says director of football affairs Earnest Stewart.

“He has proven to be a goalscorer in several places and he works super hard for that. It says enough that he accounted for such a large part of the goals at FC Groningen.”

With Pepi, who scored twelve Eredivisie goals last season, PSV is bringing in a competitor for Luuk de Jong. “With Luuk we have the best header in the Netherlands, but given the number of matches you play, you want to be double occupied in every position. Ricardo is still very young, so he is also a transfer for the future,” said Stewart.

Although PSV has not announced a transfer amount, Pepi’s transfer is said to involve 10 million euros. In 2022, Augsburg allocated another 16 million euros to take over Pepi from FC Dallas.

PSV Also Almost Has Noa Lang In

Pepi is happy that the transfer to PSV has been completed. “I believe this is the right step for my career,” says the 20-time American international.

“PSV is a club with great ambitions and I share the same desire to win trophies. I am a hard-working player who is willing to make dirty meters. I prefer to have the ball close to the goal because then I can score goals. ”

Pepi, who scored twelve times for Groningen last season and provided three assists, is the first newcomer to join the selection of trainer Peter Bosz this summer. It is also expected that Orange international Noa Lang will make the switch to PSV in the short term. The former Ajax player is still under contract with Bruges.

