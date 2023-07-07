Why Turkey is so important to NATO

This article was last updated on July 7, 2023

Introduction

Even after consultations in Brussels, Turkey still does not give the green light for Sweden’s NATO membership. On our response platform NUjij, responders wondered why Turkey has so much influence. That is actually for two reasons.

First Reason: Unanimous Agreement

A country can only join NATO if all members agree unanimously. In fact, all 31 current member states therefore have the right of veto, which they can use to block decisions and accessions on their own. Turkey has two major objections to Swedish membership. Both have to do with the political policy of Sweden.

The Turkish government believes that the Scandinavian country is not acting hard enough against two groups: the Kurdish PKK, which has been waging an armed uprising against Turkey for 38 years, and the Gülen movement. He was involved in a coup attempt in 2016, according to Ankara.

Sweden extradited some PKK members, but refuses to hand over people with Swedish nationality to Turkey. Recently, the Swedish government introduced legislation that makes it easier to combat terrorist organisations.

Second Reason: Strategic Importance

Turkey has been of great importance to the alliance since joining NATO in 1952. Through Turkey, NATO has access to strategic waters such as the Black Sea, the Bosphorus, the Dardanelles, and the Mediterranean. The Russian invasion of Ukraine makes it even more important for NATO to be able to keep an eye on those waters.

In addition, Turkey has about 425,000 active military, the second-largest army of all NATO member states. Only that of the US is bigger. That is not an unimportant quality in a military alliance.

NATO also badly needs Turkey in tackling problems in the Middle East. For example, Turkey played an important role in the war in Syria and the accompanying refugee flow. The country is a kind of buffer between the Middle East and Europe.

Importance of Keeping Turkey in NATO

Although cooperation is not without conflict, the alternative to NATO is a much bigger specter. It is therefore very important to the organization to keep Turkey on board, something that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to take full advantage of.

Also important to know: NATO’s most important article is Article 5: an attack on one member state is considered an attack on all member states. When a NATO member state is attacked, the other members are obliged to help. That article has only been invoked once. The US did so after the attacks in New York on September 11, 2001. Turkey also responded to that call, with which it has always adhered to NATO rules.

Multiple Conflicts

The Turkish stance on Sweden’s membership is yet another conflict in a long list. For example, Turkey and NATO were diametrically opposed due to military actions in Libya and Syria, Turkey’s role in the Syrian refugee crisis, the Turkish government’s response to the alleged coup in 2016, and the intensive cooperation between Turkey and Russia.

According to President Erdogan, Turkey is defending its own interests within NATO. According to the NATO statute, the country has every right to do so. Blocking Sweden’s accession may irritate other Member States, but it is not against the rules.

In Conclusion

Turkey’s influence in NATO stems from the organization’s requirement for unanimous agreement among member states and Turkey’s strategic importance. Turkey’s control over strategic waters and its large military force make it essential for NATO’s defense capabilities. Despite conflicts and disagreements, NATO recognizes the importance of keeping Turkey as a member. It is crucial for maintaining stability and security in the region.

