Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit

This article was last updated on July 7, 2023

Introduction

Twitter is threatening legal action against Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, after the launch of its Twitter alternative called Threads. Twitter claims that Meta has recruited former employees from Twitter to replicate its service, which infringes on Twitter’s trade secrets and intellectual property.

Twitter’s Allegations

According to Semaphore, a news site, Twitter sent a letter directly to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the day of Threads’ launch. The letter accuses Meta of “systematic, willful and unlawful infringement of trade secrets and other intellectual property.” Twitter alleges that Meta has hired former Twitter employees who had access to sensitive company information, and that Threads is a blatant imitation of Twitter.

In the letter, Twitter’s top lawyer demands that Meta immediately cease violating its intellectual property rights. Failure to do so will result in Twitter taking all necessary legal actions against Meta.

Elon Musk’s Confirmation

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, seems to confirm the reports from Semaphore. In response to a Twitter user quoting the letter, Musk states, “competition is fine, cheating is not,” indicating his support for Twitter’s allegations against Meta.

Meta’s Response

Meta’s communications director, Andy Stone, denies all the allegations made in Twitter’s letter. Stone claims that none of the developers working on Threads were former employees of Twitter, asserting that such recruitment practices did not occur.

