FC Twente Bans Fans from Game Against Hammarby

FC Twente Takes Precautions Following Fan Riots

In response to last week’s violent incidents involving FC Twente fans, the club has announced that supporters will not be allowed to travel to the upcoming game against Hammarby. FC Twente has reached out to the 1500 ticket holders to inform them of the decision and offer reimbursements for any expenses incurred.

The Safety Concern

Last week, chaos ensued after the home game when Twente fans confronted visitors in the main stand. FC Twente initially stated that fans would still be welcome in spite of the recent incidents but with certain restrictions in place. Supporters were told not to wear red clothing, clothing with Twente logos, or display any Vak P expressions.

However, after considering new information about the security situation and the disturbances during and after the game, FC Twente has now decided to ban fans from attending altogether. The club admits that this decision was difficult and weighed heavily on them, but they believe it is necessary to maintain safety and prevent any further incidents.

Reimbursement for Ticket Holders

To compensate for the inconvenience caused by the last-minute change, FC Twente has stated that they will reimburse ticket holders for their expenses. This includes the cost of the tickets themselves, as well as a portion of the travel and accommodation expenses for those who had already made arrangements.

Arrests Made and Injuries Sustained

Following the fan riots, ten people were arrested for their involvement in the disturbances. Additionally, a Swedish supporter was injured and taken to the hospital after falling from the stands.

