Ron DeSantis should drop out

Hollywood is on strike so we're sharing some juicy Washington, D.C. gossip: According to our well-placed political insider, some powers-that-be are strongly encouraging Ron DeSantis to drop OUT of the race for the White House and have concocted a respectable exit strategy for him.

Our source confides some Republican bigwigs are secretly strategizing to get a better candidate to dethrone Trump as they fear Ron isn’t the right guy. Behind VERY closed doors they’re urging Ron to drop out BEFORE the first primary votes are cast and blame his exit on the needs of his young family and wife (who recently battled breast cancer). They promised to make him their ONLY Republican candidate in either the 2028 or 2032 presidential election depending on who wins the White House in 2024. Plus, they’re promising to help him raise millions if he decides to run for Governor of Florida again. Not a bad deal. So far, Ron hasn’t agreed, but his dismal polling and frequent missteps might be enough to persuade him to listen to the advice of the party’s elder statesmen.

